Epidemiologist Huff argues that the pandemic was brought on by the US government's support of coronaviruses in China in his most recent book, "The Truth About Wuhan."

Huff's book excerpts have appeared in the UK tabloid The Sun.

A US-based scientist who previously worked at a controversial research facility in Wuhan, China, has claimed that COVID-19 was a "man-made virus" that broke from the establishment.

According to the New York Post, which cited a statement made by US-based researcher Andrew Huff in the British tabloid The Sun, Covid was released from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), a state-funded and run research centre, two years ago.

The New York Post stated that Mr. Huff alleges in his book that China's gain-of-function studies were carried out with insufficient security, leading to a leak at the Wuhan lab.

For more than a decade, the Wuhan Institute of Virology has been studying several coronaviruses in bats with funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and has forged close ties to the Wuhan lab.

The NIH is the main US government organisation responsibility for biological and public health research.

Mr Huff, who worked at EcoHealth Alliance from 2014 to 2016, stated that the non-profit assisted the Wuhan lab for many years in developing the "best existing methods to engineer bat coronaviruses to attack other species"

"I was terrified by what I saw," he told The Sun, as per New York Post. "We were just handing them bioweapon technology."

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