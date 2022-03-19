After nine people were killed and 17 wounded in shelling of the suburbs of the city of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine on Friday, deputy mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev said on Saturday that the Ukrainian military enforced a 38-hour curfew in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, starting at 1400 GMT on Saturday and ending early on Monday.

“Do not go outside at this time,” said Anatoliy Kurtiev in an online post.

Some of the estimated 35,000 people who have escaped the besieged Mariupol city in the southeast have made their way to the regional capital.