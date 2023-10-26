At least three people were killed and over 60 others were injured as Cyclone Hamoon reached Bangladesh's coastal area on Tuesday night, as per sources.

In addition, the cyclone caused significant property and environmental damage in the coastal region.

Approximately 30,000 dwellings were damaged. The cyclone also knocked down the district's electrical supplies and cell network.

Before the hurricane made landfall, the Cox's Bazar administration evacuated almost 40,000 people to government shelters.

Over 500 people were relocated in Cox's Bazar after their homes were severely destroyed, according to Cox's Bazar disaster management and relief official Md Jahangir Alom.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Hamoon is expected to make landfall in Northeast India and deliver severe rain.



Also read : Cyclonic storm Hamoon to weaken into deep depression in next 6 hours, move towards northeast