Cyclonic storm 'Sitrang' hit parts of Northeast region on October 24 with the storm now moving towards north-northeastward with a speed of 20 kmph during the past 6 hours and has now further weakened into a depression.

Sitrang now lays centered over northeast Bangladesh and its neighbourhood, near latitude 24.70N and longitude 91.50E, about 150 km northeast of Dhaka, 90 km north-northeast of Agartala, and 100 km south-southwest of Shillong, according to the weather update on October 25.

It is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 6 hours.

Alerts have been sounded in entire Northeast region with warnings of heavy to heavy rainfall sounded at most places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura on October 25.

The Met department has warned of strong winds reaching upto 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is prevailing over the north Bay of Bengal and along and off Bangladesh coast. It would gradually decrease becoming 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph by the forenoon of 25th October.

Squally wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph is likely along and off the West Bengal coast during the next 3 hours.

On the other hand, squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely over Mizoram and Tripura during the next 6 hours. It would decrease gradually becoming wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over the same region and over south Assam and adjoining east Meghalaya and Manipur during the next 12 hours and decrease gradually thereafter.

As per the weather update, Rough Sea conditions are likely to prevail over the North Bay of Bengal and along and off Bangladesh coast till noon of 25th October.

Meanwhile, fishermen are advised not to venture into North Bay of Bengal, along and off West Bengal & Bangladesh coasts till noon of 25th October 2022.

Damage expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and East Assam.