Dalai Lama, Tibetan spiritual leader congratulated Taiwan’s new President Lai Ching-te who assumed presidency on May 20.

The spiritual leader said, “It is wonderful to see how firmly rooted democracy has become in Taiwan,” he wrote. “The Taiwanese people have not only developed a flourishing, robust democracy, but have also achieved great prosperity, while at the same time preserving their rich cultural traditions.”

Dalai Lama wished the new president success in his tenure, adding, “May I wish you every success in meeting the challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of Taiwan.”

Taiwan's Lai Ching-te was sworn in on May 20 as president of the democratic island in the face of growing Chinese military pressure and a hostile parliament.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has branded 64-year-old Lai a "dangerous separatist" who will bring "war and decline" to the island.



Lai succeeds President Tsai Ing-wen, whose eight years in power saw a sharp deterioration in relations with Beijing over her rejection of China's claim.