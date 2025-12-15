Death toll in Australia's Bondi beach mass shooting climbs to 15, father-son duo identified as shooters

A father and son opened fire at Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach during a Hanukkah celebration, killing 15 people, including a 10-year-old girl, and injuring at least 42 others, in one of Australia’s deadliest mass shootings. The attack has sent shockwaves across the nation and prompted heightened security measures.

The victims ranged in age from 10 to 87. Two police officers were among the injured as panic swept through the beachfront, which had drawn more than 1,000 people to celebrate the Jewish festival on a sunny Sunday, December 14 afternoon. Survivors recounted chaotic scenes, with terrified crowds fleeing, leaving shoes, blankets, and personal items scattered across the sand and surrounding areas.

Authorities identified the attackers as a 50-year-old father and his 24-year-old son, both armed with long-barrelled firearms. The father reportedly legally owned multiple guns. The son remains in critical condition in hospital. Police conducted raids at two Sydney properties linked to the suspects as part of the ongoing investigation.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Bondi Beach on Monday, describing the shooting as an act of antisemitic terrorism that had “forever changed” a space previously known for joy and family gatherings. He announced that flags would fly at half-mast nationwide as Australia mourns the victims.

Security has been stepped up across Sydney, with police increasing patrols near Jewish neighbourhoods and places of worship. Authorities have officially declared the shooting a terrorist incident.

The attack drew international condemnation. US President Donald Trump called the act “purely antisemitic,” while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the urgent need to confront rising antisemitism globally.

Survivors described hiding in shops and confronting the gunmen as chaos unfolded. Members of Australia’s Jewish community expressed deep grief. “This is not the Australia we know,” said Rabbi Mendel Kastel, whose relative was among the victims. “But we must stand together.”

The incident comes amid rising concerns over antisemitic attacks in Australia following recent conflicts in Gaza. Investigations are ongoing as the nation grapples with the scale of the tragedy.