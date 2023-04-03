The death toll from tornadoes that devastated the American South and Midwest has increased to 32, as parts of the Southern Plains prepared for another round of severe weather.

The storm that entered America's homes on Friday has destroyed homes and businesses, shattered trees, splintered roofs, and sent vehicles flying.

According to Mayor Jennifer Hobbs, who spoke with CNN on Sunday and added, "We're just gonna need all the help that we can (get) to help these families recover," Wynne, Arkansas, where four people have been killed, was cut in half by one of these tornadoes, leaving a line of destruction from the western to the eastern boundaries of the city.

Multiple victims were reported in Arkansas, Indiana, and Tennessee, where the statewide death toll from the tornado rose to 15 on Sunday, according to officials. Deaths were confirmed in a number of states.

Three of the incidents were in Memphis where two kids and one grown-up were found dead after police answered calls about trees that had fallen on homes, the Memphis Police Division said in a news discharge.

The governor of Arkansas declared a state of emergency on Friday afternoon in response to reports of various tornadoes in the state. Officials reported that two people died in Wynne and one in North Little Rock. In response to the severe weather, a state of emergency was also declared in Missouri, according to CNN.

According to the New York Times, the fire chief, Shawn Schadle, said that the roof of a Belvidere theater that had 260 people inside collapsed on Friday night, resulting in one death and 28 hospitalizations.

According to Sgt., a tornado struck Sullivan Country, Indiana, 150 miles to the east of Sherman, claiming the lives of three others. Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police.

The National Weather Service received reports of tornadoes in Mississippi, Wisconsin, and Iowa, as well as in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, and Tennessee. According to the National Weather Service, tornado warnings remained in effect for portions of Alabama and Georgia even as the storm system moved east early Saturday.

A large portion of Rolling Fork, Mississippi, was destroyed by an overnight tornado with winds of up to 170 mph, which are considered to be the strongest and most dangerous.

On Friday, President Joe Biden paid a visit to Rolling Fork, the community in Mississippi that was most severely affected by the tornadoes last week. 13 people were killed and homes and businesses were destroyed in Rolling Fork and Sharkey County.



Also read: At least 21 people killed, 130 injured after strong tornadoes hit central US