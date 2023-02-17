The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and northwestern Syria has gone past 41,000 as rescue attempts continue.

As per reports, two women were recovered from the rubble on February 17, in Kahramanmaras in southern Turkey, and a woman and two children were saved nine days after the earthquake in Antakya.

The reports further claimed that the Antakya rescue took place 228 hours after the earthquake.

Authorities have claimed that millions of earthquake survivors require humanitarian aid because many of them were left homeless during the winter's bitter cold.

In these trying times, the Indian Army is aiding Syria and Turkey. Relieving supplies were just brought to Aleppo, Syria, by the Indian army unit stationed as part of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).

The supplies comprised food and medicine provided by the Indian government as well as donations from other nations.

Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter stating,

“India is helping Syria and Turkey with the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. @MoHFW_India provided life-saving emergency medicines, protective items, medical equipment, critical care drugs, etc as part of India’s efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Turkey and Syria.”

In a previous statement, the Union Health Ministry said that emergency assistance supplies, including critical care equipment, protective gear, and life-saving medications, had been quickly organised and sent to Turkey and Syria.

At the Hindon airbase, three truckloads of relief supplies were arranged, including goods for protection and life-saving emergency medications.

The shipment contained 5,945 tonnes of emergency relief supplies, including 27 life-saving medications, two different types of protective gear, and three different types of critical care equipment, totaling a consignment's estimated worth of Rs 2 crore.

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