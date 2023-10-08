In an unprecedented attack launched by Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, at least 300 lives have been claimed in Israel since Saturday morning.

In response, the Israel Defence Force initiated Operation Iron Swords, resulting in over 230 casualties in Gaza and the West Bank. The conflict between the Israeli military and Hamas continues in southern Israel, with rocket sirens sounding in regions like Sderot and Kibbutz Nir Am.

The situation is reportedly not completely under control. The Palestinian Health Ministry reports that Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip have killed around 230 people, with additional deaths in the West Bank. Operation Iron Swords has resulted in at least 1,700 injuries.

The conflict continued into Sunday, with rocket sirens sounding in Southern Israel, particularly in areas near the Gaza Strip such as Sderot, Kibbutz Nir Am, Yad Mordechai, and Netiv Ha’asara. The Israeli government has cut off electricity supply to the Gaza Strip amidst the conflict escalation, with heavy bombing observed in the densely populated centre of Gaza City and several other locations.

The Israeli bombardment of Gaza continued into Sunday morning.