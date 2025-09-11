Death toll in Nepal’s Gen Z protests rises to 31, over 1000 injured

The death toll from the ongoing Gen Z protests in Nepal’s Kathmandu Valley has reached 31, according to The Kathmandu Post, citing officials from the Department of Forensic Medicine at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital. The hospital has been receiving the bodies of those killed for postmortem examinations.



Officials confirmed that identities of 25 victims have been established, while six others — five men and one woman — remain unidentified. “We have conducted the postmortem as per international protocol. At this stage, we have been instructed to store the bodies and cannot disclose further details,” said Dr. Gopal Kumar Chaudhary, Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine, as quoted by the daily.



Authorities said most identifications were made through documents retrieved at protest sites and through family members recognizing the deceased.



The unrest has also left over 1,000 people injured across the region, raising concerns over escalating violence amid the youth-led demonstrations.



In a related development, the wife of former Nepalese Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal is reported to be in critical condition following an arson attack during the widespread protests, The Kathmandu Post reported. Security officials are investigating the attack, which has added to the growing political and social tensions across the country.