Despite some miraculous rescues, the death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria has exceeded 28,000, and there is little hope of finding many more survivors.



On February 11, clashes between unidentified groups prompted German rescue workers and the Austrian army to suspend search efforts.



One rescuer stated that as food supplies decrease, security is anticipated to worsen. Local media also reported that for looting, nearly 50 people have been arrested and several guns have been seized.



The president of Turkey stated that he would use emergency powers to punish those who broke the law.

Early on February 11, a spokesperson for the Austrian army stated that dozens of members of the Austrian Forces Disaster Relief Unit were forced to seek shelter in a base camp alongside members of other international organizations as a result of fighting between unidentified groups in the Hatay province.



According to a statement released by Lieutenant Colonel Pierre Kugelweis, "there is increasing aggression between factions in Turkey." There is no reasonable relationship between the risk to safety and the chance of saving a life."



Austria's ministry of defense said that the Turkish army had intervened to provide protection, allowing rescue efforts to resume hours after they had been put on hold.



Due to security concerns, both the ISAR German branch and the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (TSW) in Germany ceased operations.



Also read : Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll reaches 24,000; search for survivors intensifies