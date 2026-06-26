Death toll in Venezuela earthquakes rises to 235; thousands injured and missing

The death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck northern Venezuela has risen to around 235, while at least 4,300 people have been injured, Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said on Thursday, June 25, as rescue teams continued searching for survivors trapped under collapsed buildings.

The 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes struck within a minute of each other on Wednesday evening, causing widespread devastation across northern Venezuela. Authorities warned that the casualty count could rise further, with thousands of people still reported missing.

The coastal state of La Guaira, home to Venezuela's main international airport, was among the worst-hit areas. Extensive damage to infrastructure, including the airport, has hampered relief operations. Residents and volunteers were seen digging through rubble in search of survivors as rescue teams were deployed from across the country.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez declared a state of emergency and described La Guaira as a "disaster zone". The government has announced a $200 million reconstruction fund for damaged homes and hospitals and appealed to private companies to provide heavy machinery for rescue efforts.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the first earthquake, measuring 7.2 in magnitude, struck near Morón on the Caribbean coast at a depth of 22 kilometres. A second, stronger 7.5-magnitude quake followed a minute later at a depth of 10 kilometres, amplifying the destruction due to its shallow depth.

The earthquakes triggered panic across the country, with residents fleeing buildings and spending the night in parks, parking lots and other open spaces. Power and mobile communication services were disrupted in parts of Caracas, while subway services were suspended and schools closed. Some educational institutions are being converted into temporary shelters and relief centres.

International assistance has begun arriving in Venezuela. The Dominican Republic dispatched the first rescue teams, while several countries, including the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Spain, Portugal and Qatar, pledged emergency aid, search-and-rescue personnel, medical supplies and equipment.

In a move aimed at facilitating humanitarian assistance, the U.S. Treasury temporarily eased certain sanctions on Venezuela until October 23 to allow transactions related to earthquake relief efforts.

Rescue operations remain underway as authorities race against time to locate survivors beneath the debris.