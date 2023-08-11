A total of 55 people have so far lost their lives while more than 1000 missing following the devastating wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

As per reports, officials have warned that the death toll is likely to keep rising.

On August 10, 17 more fatalities were announced, bringing the total to 53. Additionally, two more bodies were recovered on August 10.

Josh Green, the governor of Hawaii, stated on Thursday night that there are still about 1,000 people missing and that the Aloha State is on the verge of experiencing its deadliest disaster in recorded history.

According to Green, individuals who are missing are not automatically assumed dead because hundreds have been cut off from contacts, making their safety uncertain.

The wildfires continue to devastate Lahaina, with more than 1,700 buildings and billions of dollars in property destroyed.

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