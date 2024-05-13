The catastrophic flooding and mudslides triggered by record rainfall in Rio Grande do Sul state have claimed at least 143 lives so far, according to the latest update from Brazil's Civil Defense. The death toll is expected to rise further as search and rescue efforts continue across the hard-hit region.

Over the past two weeks, relentless downpours have unleashed widespread devastation, forcing over 600,000 people to evacuate their homes. Dramatic scenes have unfolded in 446 towns, with survivors being pulled from raging floodwaters, including in the state capital of Porto Alegre, where the swollen Guaiba River burst its banks, submerging more than half of the city.

Despite hopes for respite, the heavy rains persisted on Sunday, dashing any chances of floodwaters receding anytime soon. The number of displaced residents has surged from 441,000 on May 11 to a staggering 618,550 as of May 12.

Meteorologists at the National Institute of Meteorology have warned of more heavy rainfall expected through Monday in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil's southernmost state bordering Argentina and Uruguay.

Governor Eduardo Leite has stated that rebuilding the devastated state will require a monumental 19 billion reais (approximately $3.7 billion USD) in reconstruction efforts.

As search and rescue operations continue amidst the relentless rainfall, authorities fear the death toll and displacement numbers will continue to climb in what is being described as the worst extreme weather event to ever strike the region.