Wildfires sweeping through southeastern South Korea have claimed at least 18 lives, with one person still missing, as authorities scramble to contain the fast-moving blazes.

Officials say strong winds and dry conditions continue to fuel the fires, which began last Friday in Sancheong County, South Gyeongsang Province, and have since spread to multiple regions, including Uiseong, Andong, Cheongsong, Yeongyang, and Yeongdeok.

According to the Korea Forest Service, victims have been found across the affected areas, with two fatalities reported in Andong, three in Cheongsong, six in Yeongyang, and seven in Yeongdeok. Ten others have suffered injuries, including two in critical condition.

In Yeongyang, four people were discovered burned to death on a road late Tuesday night, highlighting the fire’s devastating speed and intensity.

Authorities estimate that more than 17,000 hectares of forest have been destroyed, along with 209 homes and factories. Among the cultural losses, Goun Temple in Uiseong, a historic site dating back to 681 during the Silla Dynasty, was consumed by the flames, though the national treasures housed inside had been safely relocated before the fire reached the structure.

Emergency crews are engaged in an extensive firefighting operation, deploying thousands of personnel, helicopters, and vehicles. As of Wednesday, nearly 5,000 military personnel and 146 helicopters have been mobilized to help contain the inferno.

The crisis has also forced authorities to evacuate prisoners from affected areas. The Justice Ministry confirmed that around 500 inmates from a North Gyeongsang Province prison were relocated overnight as a precaution. Initially, officials had planned to move 3,500 inmates from several facilities, but some transfers were halted as certain fires were brought under control.

South Korea’s acting president, Han Duck-soo, described the wildfires as among the worst in the nation’s history and called for an all-out effort to prevent further destruction. Firefighters continue to battle the flames as authorities work to assess the full scale of the disaster and provide relief to those affected.