A Delta plane landed without its front landing gear at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in the US on June 27.

However, no injuries were reported from the incident. The runway was closed soon after, with crews working on removing the plane from the runway.

According to Delta, the flight departed from Atlanta around 7:25 am, carrying 96 passengers, two pilots and three flight attendants on Boeing 717 plane.

"As it approached CLT, pilots received a 'nose gear unsafe' indication. The crew initiated a missed approach procedure to further investigate the indication," Delta wrote on its website.

The plane then passed by the ATC tower in Charlotte to give way to the traffic control officials to “visually inspect” it. That is how they figured out that the nose landing gear doors were open, but the nose gear itself remained in the up position.

One of the passengers onboard said that there was no chaos on board during the landing.

The other passengers present onboard said that there was clapping once the plane touched down and they made the departure.

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