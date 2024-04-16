A fire broke out at Copenhagen’s Old Stock Exchange on April 16. It is one of the Danish capital’s most iconic buildings, engulfing its spire which collapsed onto the roof.

So far there are no reports of injuries.

Live video from local media showed people carrying large paintings away from the building to save them from the flames.

The historic building, whose spire was shaped like the tails of four dragons intertwined, had been under renovation when the fire broke out.

The Dutch Renaissance-style building no longer houses the Danish stock exchange but serves as headquarters for the Danish Chamber of Commerce.