Many people were injured, according to reports, when a crowd vandalised and robbed the ISKCON temple in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

On Thursday, more than 200 persons are accused of attacking, vandalising, and looting the ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Wari, Dhaka.

According to accounts, numerous persons were hurt in the incident, including Sumantra Chandra Shravan, Nihar Haldar, and Rajiv Bhadra.

The mob was reportedly led by Haji Shafiullah.

Last year, at least three people were killed after violence erupted after news spread on social media that the Quran was allegedly desecrated at a Durga Puja pandal near Nanuar Dighi lake in Comilla town, Bangladesh.

Previously, similar incidents were also reported from Tipu Sultan Road in Dhaka and Kotwali in Chittagong.