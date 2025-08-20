Dhaka urges India to act against Awami League activities on its soil

The interim government of Bangladesh on Wednesday urged India to take immediate measures to prevent any anti-Bangladesh activities being carried out by Bangladeshi nationals from Indian soil.

In a strongly worded statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its attention had been drawn to reports of the “outlawed” Awami League allegedly setting up offices in India. It called upon New Delhi to ensure “immediate closure” of any such political establishments.

The ministry stressed that political campaigning against Bangladesh’s interests by absconding Awami League leaders or activists, whether staying in India legally or illegally, amounted to “an affront against the people and State of Bangladesh.”



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It further warned that such developments could strain the traditionally close ties between the two countries, undermining the trust and mutual respect that guide bilateral relations. “This might also trigger public sentiment in Bangladesh, impacting ongoing efforts to enhance ties with India,” the statement cautioned.

The Awami League regime was toppled on August 5, 2024, following a student-led movement that forced then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee to India. Hasina is currently facing multiple cases in absentia, including charges of crimes against humanity.

Reiterating its position, the interim government urged New Delhi to act swiftly to ensure that “no anti-Bangladesh activity is undertaken by any Bangladeshi national from Indian soil.”