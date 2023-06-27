New York has announced Diwali as a school holiday on June 26. The New York mayor stated that he was proud to be part of the legislation to make the Indian festival a holiday in schools.

New York Assembly member Jennifer Rajkumar led the “fight” to make Diwali a holiday in the city.

She said that she was proud to deliver the win after a fight of over two decades by the South Asian community.

She wrote on her Twitter handle-

I said I would do it, and I did!

@QNS covers the passage of my legislation to make Diwali a school holiday. After a fight of over 2 decades by the South Asian community, I was proud to deliver this win for the community, for NY, and for America.

The students will, however, not get a holiday on Diwali this year, as the school calendar for 2023-2024, has already been decided, according to sources.

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