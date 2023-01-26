Twitter users were left confused and equally amused when they found Twitter Chief Elon Musk's display name on the microblogging site changed again. On January 25, Musk tweeted that he changed his name to "Mr. Tweet". He joked sharing an emoji along with the post stating that the microblogging site isn't permitting its owner to return to his real name.



“Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won’t let me change it back”, Musk wrote in a post accompanied by a giggling emoticon. This isn't the first time the billionaire tycoon has changed his name on Twitter.



The billionaire is known for his unexpected decisions and choices. Internet users were entertained by the turn of events and left various remarks. One user commented, "Maybe Mr Tweet could make a comedy channel here? Since comedians are not entertaining any longer. This is amusing". Another user remarked, "So presently, now I can change my name to Elon Musk?"



As per an answer in the comment section, the name Mr Tweet was presented to Elon Musk by a legal counselor during a court battle. Patrick McGee, a San Francisco-based tech writer, shared that a legal counselor coincidentally alluded to him as "Mr. Tweet" in the court on January 24. The lawyer, Nicholas Porritt, considered the faux pas a "Unintentional error", however Musk joked saying it was "presumably a precise portrayal".

Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won’t let me change it back 🤣 — Mr. Tweet (@elonmusk) January 25, 2023

Last year, rapper Doja Cat, changed her user name and figured out she was unable to change it back. The performer then, at that point, requested Musk's assistance subsequent to changing her username to 'Christmas'.



Also read : Elon Musk to relocate ''Bookmark Button'' on Twitter to tweet details page