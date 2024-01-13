In a bold statement following his five-day visit to China, Maldives President Muizzu stood firm, declaring that no country, regardless of its size, has the right to "bully" the island nation. The comments from the President come amidst a diplomatic row between India and the Maldives, triggered by derogatory remarks made by Maldivian politicians regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep.

During a press conference, President Muizzu stated, "We may be small, but that doesn't give you the license to bully us." The remarks by Maldivian ministers, including some who were later suspended from their posts, accused PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit as an attempt to lure tourists away from the Maldives.

India raised the issue with the Maldives, leading to the suspension of three ministers on January 7. The Maldivian envoy to India was summoned the next day, with the External Affairs Ministry expressing strong concerns over disparaging social media posts against PM Modi.

The controversy has had economic repercussions, with Indians canceling planned vacations to the Maldives. Online travel company EaseMyTrip took a stand by suspending flight bookings to the Maldives amidst the ongoing row.

Meanwhile, President Muizzu, who was in China for a state visit, urged the nation to "intensify" efforts to send more tourists to the Maldives. In a statement posted on his official website, he revealed, "China was our (Maldives') number one market pre-Covid, and it is my request that we intensify efforts for China to regain this position."

It's noteworthy that President Muizzu won the elections in October last year, advocating for an "India Out" campaign, pledging the removal of Indian troops from the archipelago. The current diplomatic tensions raise questions about the evolving dynamics between the Maldives and India in the region.