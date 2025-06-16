Former U.S. President Donald Trump stirred international debate on Sunday after claiming that he is close to brokering a peace agreement between Israel and Iran. In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump hinted at ongoing diplomatic efforts, asserting that “many calls and meetings” were currently underway.

“We will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place. I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that's OK, the people understand. MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote.

The former president did not provide any specifics or official confirmations regarding the alleged diplomatic engagements. His declaration has triggered widespread speculation, especially amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

In the same post, Trump also reiterated a previous claim that he played a key role in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. He suggested that U.S. trade dynamics were instrumental in bringing about the ceasefire understanding between the two South Asian nations.

However, the Indian government has categorically denied Trump's assertion. Official sources reaffirmed that the February 2021 ceasefire agreement was reached through direct communication between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan.

“The understanding was a result of direct military-level dialogue and had no relation to third-party trade negotiations,” said a senior official from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

The controversy has resurfaced just days after India’s All-Party Delegation met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance on June 6 to clarify the country’s position on regional peace matters, effectively refuting any mediation claims from the American side.

While Trump continues to position himself as a global peace negotiator ahead of the 2024 U.S. Presidential election cycle, several of his foreign policy claims remain unverified or disputed by involved nations.