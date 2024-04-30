Former President Donald Trump was held in contempt of court on April 30th and fined $9,000 for repeatedly breaching a gag order in his New York hush money case. New York Judge Juan M. Merchan found nine violations, rebuking Trump's insistence on exercising his free speech rights. Merchan warned of potential jail time if violations persist.

The ruling came amidst the second week of testimony in the case, where Manhattan prosecutors allege Trump and his associates illegally influenced the 2016 presidential campaign by suppressing negative stories. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

Merchan ordered Trump to pay the fine by the week's end and remove offending posts from his Truth Social account and campaign website by Tuesday afternoon. Additional alleged violations are under consideration.

During testimony, Rhona Graff, Trump’s former executive assistant, recalled seeing Stormy Daniels at Trump Tower, while David Pecker, former National Enquirer publisher, detailed involvement in burying negative stories about Trump.

Prosecutors build their case around 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments. Michael Cohen, Trump's ex-attorney, is expected to testify. Trump maintains his innocence.

The trial, expected to last another month, coincides with Trump's frustration as he faces the November election. Prosecutors aim to penalize Trump for alleged gag order violations, with hearings scheduled this week.

Pecker testified on a "catch and kill" arrangement to suppress unfavorable stories, while banker Gary Farro detailed Cohen's urgency in setting up accounts, including one used to pay Daniels. Trump's lawyers are yet to cross-examine Farro.