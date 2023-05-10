The Manhattan jury on May 9 gave $5 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll after it found former president Donald J. Trump responsible for sexually assaulting and defaming her. Over the years, more than a dozen women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct, but only this claim has been supported by a jury.

The civil jury, comprising of six men and three women, determined that Carroll, 79, a former magazine writer, had properly established that Trump molested her in a Manhattan dressing room over 30 years ago.

The incident happend in a Bergdorf Goodman department shop. However, the jury did not determine that he had sexually assaulted her as she had long alleged.

Donald J. Trump's attorney, Joseph Tacopina, claimed the trial had been unfair in several ways outside the courthouse in Lower Manhattan and that his client wanted to appeal the decision.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who presided over the case in federal court, was allegedly biased in favour of Ms. Carroll in a number of his rulings, according to Mr. Tacopina. The court, he said, was "highly prejudicial."