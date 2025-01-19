US President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in for his second term as the 47th President of the United States on January 20. This inauguration promises to be an extraordinary affair, departing from the traditional US presidential ceremonies. Trump, along with Vice President-elect JD Vance, will take the oath of office during a day of celebrations that include a parade, musical performances, and an inaugural speech.

This inauguration stands out not only for its domestic celebrations but also for its international guest list, which breaks away from long-standing conventions. While U.S. presidential inaugurations are typically attended by American officials, past heads of state, and diplomats, Trump has extended invitations to numerous foreign leaders, including both close allies and some rivals. An estimated 500,000 guests are expected at the event.

Several right-wing and populist leaders have been invited, including:

Javier Milei, President of Argentina, who confirmed his attendance after a warm reception at Mar-a-Lago in December.

Xi Jinping, President of China, was invited, but his absence has been confirmed, with Vice President Han Zheng attending in his place.

Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, has indicated a likely attendance, depending on her schedule.

Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary, a staunch ally of Trump, will miss the ceremony due to a state address in his home country.

Daniel Noboa, President of Ecuador, has confirmed his attendance despite a busy re-election campaign.

Notable absences include:

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, who has been a close ally of Trump, but will be represented by Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Jair Bolsonaro, former President of Brazil, invited but unable to attend due to a passport ban.

Several prominent European leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German President Olaf Scholz, and French President Emmanuel Macron, have not received invitations.

Trump's inauguration highlights a shift in how global relations are approached, with a guest list that reflects his populist and right-wing political alignments. While this represents a divergence from tradition, it also underscores Trump's continued influence on the global stage.

This shift in presidential ceremony norms mirrors changes seen globally, such as in India, where President Narendra Modi's swearing-in in July 2024 attracted a wide international guest list, and in Turkey, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted numerous world leaders for his third-term inauguration.