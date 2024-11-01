Former US President Donald Trump has expressed strong condemnation of the violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities in Bangladesh.

He stated that these communities are being attacked and looted by mobs, leading to chaos in the country.

Trump criticized the current US administration, claiming that Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden have neglected Hindus worldwide, including in America.

He mentioned their policies as being problematic from Israel to Ukraine and at the US Southern Border while promising to restore strength and peace under his leadership.



Also Read: Trump and Harris exchange sharp attacks in final campaign stretch

Trump also vowed to protect Hindu Americans from what he described as the anti-religion agenda of the radical left.

He emphasized his commitment to fighting for freedom and strengthening the partnership between the US and India, praising his relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further criticized Kamala Harris, suggesting that her policies would harm small businesses through increased regulations and taxes. Trump contrasted this with his own record of cutting taxes, reducing regulations, and promoting American energy, claiming he built the greatest economy in history.

Concluding his statement, Trump wished everyone a Happy Diwali, hoping that the Festival of Lights symbolizes the victory of good over evil.