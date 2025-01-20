Donald Trump, on January 20, took oath as the 47th President of the United States. As he was sworn in, Trump marked a stunning return to power following multiple felony convictions and two impeachments.

It must be mentioned that the oath-taking ceremony moved indoors for the first time in 40 years due to freezing temperatures. JD Vance was also sworn in as Vice President moments earlier.

Trump took the oath of office inside the Rotunda of the US Capitol, using Abraham Lincoln’s Bible, four years after a mob of his supporters stormed the same building to challenge his defeat by President Joe Biden.

Trump, 78, has become the first US President since the 19th century to win a second term after losing re-election.

His return to the White House signals the start of another turbulent four years, with vows to expand executive power, deport millions of immigrants, target political opponents, and redefine America’s global role.

Before taking office, Trump aides previewed an aggressive agenda, including 10 executive actions focused on immigration. The new president plans to declare a national emergency at the southern border, deploy armed troops, and reinstate the policy requiring asylum seekers to remain in Mexico while awaiting US court dates.