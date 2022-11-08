Following Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, users have been quitting the micro-blogging site and moving on to other sites such as Koo and Mastodon.

Carrying forward with his sarcastic sneering against rival platforms, Musk lashed at users complaining about Twitter’s new updates and asked them to join “masterbatedone” if they have a problem.

Musk posted the statement in a tweet which appears to have been deleted now.

Mastodon is not exactly a platform but gained prominence in 2019 when Twitter suspended senior Supreme Court advocate Sanjay Hegde's account. Then many users fled to Mastodon after quitting Twitter.

Mastodon is an open-source networking service with its functionality quite different from Twitter but carried almost similar features like the micro-blogging site. Mastodon allows users to either host their own ‘community’ or join an already existing one.

Likewise in Twitter, where users tweet, in Mastodon users ‘toot’ their views.

Twitter appears to be performing pretty well despite these campaigns. An internal memo that The Verge was able to access claims that during Musk's first week as owner, Twitter's daily user growth reached "all-time highs."

According to the report, Twitter's "monetisable daily user (mDAU) growth has increased to more than 20%, while Twitter's largest market, the US, is rising even faster." For perspective, Twitter reported in its second quarter report that it had 237.8 million monthly active users.