An intoxicated man urinated on a female passenger (a senior citizen) sitting in business class on an Air India international flight, said the airline.

On November 26, an Air India flight AI 102 was flying from New York to Delhi when the incident occurred.

When the lights were turned off, the inebriated man walked over to the victim's seat and he then unzipped his pants and showed her his private parts.

He allegedly remained standing even after urinating until one of his fellow passengers asked him to leave.

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The incident came to light when a female passenger wrote to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekharan, expressing her dissatisfaction with the cabin crew's insensitivity to the situation.

''After the incident, they simply provided her with pajamas and slippers to change into and they appear to have taken no action against the perpetrator,'' reports quoted her as saying.

It needs mention here that the incident was reported to regulatory authorities, who kept in touch with the female passenger throughout the investigation.

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Surprisingly, the man walked free after the plane landed in Delhi, and the airline only launched an investigation after the woman wrote to N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Group.

“We are aware of the incident involving a passenger who acted inappropriately, affecting another. We have reported the incident to police and regulatory authorities, who will investigate further and take any appropriate action against the misbehaving party.

Throughout the investigation and reporting process, we also kept in touch with the aggrieved passenger and her family," Air India told the media persons on January 4.