Dubai is gearing up to launch the world’s first commercial air taxi service by early 2026.

However, there are ambitious plans for initial operations as early as 2025.

The innovative Road and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai, Joby Aviation, a pioneer in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, and Skyports, a top infrastructure developer for advanced air mobility (AAM), are working together on this project.

The agreement grants Joby exclusive rights to operate air taxis in Dubai for six years, solidifying the city's position as a global innovation hub and champion of sustainable transportation solutions.

The initial network will include four vertiports located by Dubai International Airport (DXB), Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Downtown, and Dubai Marina.

The project will integrate with RTA’s extensive public transport network to facilitate intermodal travel, enhance connectivity across Dubai, and enable a seamless passenger journey.