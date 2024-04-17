Dubai International (DXB) has issued a travel advisory urging passengers to refrain from coming to the airport unless absolutely necessary, citing unprecedented weather conditions in the country. In a statement, Dubai Airports highlighted ongoing delays and diversions in flight operations, advising passengers to stay updated by contacting their respective airlines for the latest flight status information.

The advisory comes as a response to adverse weather conditions affecting operations at Dubai International Airport. Flights continue to be disrupted, prompting authorities to caution travelers against unnecessary visits to the airport. Despite the challenges, Dubai Airports reassured passengers that efforts are underway to restore operations swiftly.

In a related development, Emirates Airlines announced the suspension of travel procedures for departing passengers from Dubai, effective from 8:00 am on Wednesday, April 17th, until midnight on April 18th. The decision follows operational challenges arising from adverse weather conditions and road conditions in the region.

While departures are temporarily halted, Emirates Airlines clarified that procedures for passengers arriving in Dubai and transit passengers will continue uninterrupted. The airline is taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety and comfort of its passengers amidst the challenging weather conditions.

The travel advisory and suspension of travel procedures by Emirates Airlines underscore the impact of adverse weather conditions on aviation operations in Dubai. Travelers are urged to exercise caution and stay informed about the latest developments through official channels.