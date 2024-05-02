Heavy rain and thunderstorms struck Abu Dhabi and Dubai early on May 2, causing flight delays and the suspension of bus services in Dubai, just days after the United Arab Emirates experienced major floods in April.

Nine arrivals and four departure flights were cancelled overnight, while five inbound flights to Dubai were rerouted, according to reports. The report stated that other Emirates flights were also cancelled.

Local media reports said Dubai residents woke up to strong winds, thunder and lightning at around 3 am on Thursday.

The nation's weather agency issued an amber signal about an hour later, at almost 4 am, signifying that rain-bearing clouds had covered most of the nation. Up to May 3, unfavourable weather was predicted for the entire nation.

Additionally, it recommended locals to take precautions when it's raining.

The local media stated that there was waterlogging on the streets in several areas of Abu Dhabi and that there were high winds in Jebel Ali, Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai Investments Park, and Jumeirah Village Triangle.

On Wednesday, Dubai Airports and two local airlines issued advisories for passengers, asking them to gear up for delays when going to Dubai International Airport.

A record storm struck the desert metropolis of Dubai in April of this year, causing at least three people to be reported dead and severely disrupting regular life. Flights were suspended and other transit activities were stopped.

The UAE, an autocratic country on the Arabian Peninsula ruled by hereditary families, has an arid desert environment with minimal rainfall on average.

But a big storm that forecasters had been predicting for days blasted through all seven sheikhdoms in the country.