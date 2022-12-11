In a bizarre incident, a snake was found in a Dubai-bound Air India Express flight on December 10.

Air India Express Boeing B-737 flight from Calicut to Dubai took off as scheduled and after landing at Dubai airport, the staff reported a snake on board the aircraft.

The senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said a snake was found in the cargo hold of the plane on arrival at the Dubai airport and the airport fire services were also informed.

It is a ground handling lapse. The incident shall be probed and suitable enforcement action shall be taken, said Air India officials.

Passengers were deplaned safely and the aircraft was fumigated properly before the next operation.

"Passengers were safely deplaned and airport fire services were informed. The aircraft has been fumigated," another DGCA official said.

The aviation regulatory body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has ordered a detailed probe regarding the incident.

"DGCA officials investigate the snake incident in the Air India Express plane," said the aviation body.