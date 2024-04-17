Dubai was thrown into chaotic situation on Tuesday after heavy rain lashed the city, disrupting air travel and causing widespread flooding.

The unusual rainfall brought the busy city to a halt and raised questions about the impact of climate change on extreme weather events in the region.

Dubai International Airport, the busiest hub for international passengers, had to divert many incoming flights due to the dangerous conditions caused by the downpour. Despite resuming departure flights in the evening, the airport experienced delays and cancellations.

Videos on social media showed planes on flooded runways and cars submerged in water at the airport's parking lot. Key infrastructure in the city, including major shopping centres and a metro station, were flooded. Roads collapsed, homes were underwater, and there were reports of leaks from roofs, doors, and windows.

The storm affected the entire UAE and neighbouring Bahrain, with similar scenes of flooding. Schools were closed and further storms are predicted, leading to extended remote working for government employees.

In Oman, where the storms first hit, 18 people died due to flash floods. Both Oman and the UAE, hosts of the previous year's COP28 UN climate conference, have warned about the increased risk of flooding due to global warming.

Also read: Bangladesh: 14 people killed in bus-pickup truck collision in Dhaka