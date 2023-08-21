A 4.3 magnitude earthquake jolted Myanmar on August 21, according to the reports of the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake was reported at a depth of 64 km.

According to the NCS, the quake's epicentre was found to be at Latitude: 20.49 and Longitude: 94.37.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 21-08-2023, 16:12:05 IST, Lat: 20.49 & Long: 94.37, Depth: 64 Km, Location: Myanmar," the NCS wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

No reports of casualties have been reported till now.

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