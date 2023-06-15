An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Philippines on June 15.

The US Geological Survey released the details of the earthquake.

However, local authorities have warned of the aftershocks and of the possible damage from it.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 124 kilomtres at around 10 am, about three hours drive from the capital Manila.

People rushed out of the buildings when the earthquake struck the capital.

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