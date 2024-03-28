Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Afghanistan on Thursday (March 28), as per National Centre for Seismology data.

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at around 5:44 am on Thursday.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Afghanistan on Thursday, as per National Centre for Seismology data.

According to the NCS, the tremors were felt at around 5:44 am on Thursday.

Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The earthquake took place at 19:59:23 IST at a depth of 169 km.