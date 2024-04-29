Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits China’s Xizang
The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a depth of 30 kilometres, the NCS stated.
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An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted China’s Xizang on April 28, as per National Centre for Seismology data.
The epicentre of the earthquake was located at a depth of 30 kilometres, the NCS stated.
“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 28-04-2024, 21:25:12 IST, Lat: 28.28 & Long: 87.87, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Xizang”, said National Center for Seismology in a post on X.
Further details awaited.
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