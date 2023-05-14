An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Kabul, Afghanistan on May 14, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 8.14 am with the depth of the tremor recorded to be 60 km, the NCS said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 14-05-2023, 08:14:29 IST, Lat: 33.34 & Long: 69.94, Depth: 60 Km, Location: 151 km SSE of Kabul, Afghanistan," the NCS tweeted.

On Tuesday, another earthquake of magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted 116 kms South East of Fayzabad in Afghanistan.

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