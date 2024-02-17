An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Myanmar and its neighbouring areas on February 17.

The quake struck Myanmar at around 9.25 am and the tremors were felt in Northeast India, as per National Centre for Seismology.

Earlier, an earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter Scale rocked central Assam on February 14. Bangladesh, India and Bhutan were few of the countries that were affected by the quake. The epicentre was said to be 3 km from Meghalaya.

In another incident, an earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale rocked central Assam on January 17. As per reports, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5, occurred on 17-01-2024, 07:54:52 IST, Lat: 26.55 & Long: 92.13, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Darrang, Assam.

Also read: Assam: 4.7 scale earthquake jolts Guwahati