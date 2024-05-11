An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Afghanistan on the morning of May 11, according to the reports of the National Center for Seismology.

According to the NCS, the earthquake struck at a depth of 120 km at 6:16 am (IST).

Further details awaited.

Earlier, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake jolted the island province of Leyte in central Philippines today, May 3, according to the country's seismology agency.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) recorded it at 5.9 magnitude, with a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

Also read: 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Leyte, Philippines