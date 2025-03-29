An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on Richter Scale struck Afghanistan today morning at 5.16 IST (Indian Standard Time).



As per the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake took place at a depth of 180 km.

"EQ of M: 4.7, on: 29/03/2025 05:16:00 IST, Lat: 36.50 N, Long: 71.12 E, Depth: 180 Km, Location: Afghanistan", read a post by NCS on X.



Meanwhile, a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake, followed by a 6.4 magnitude aftershock, has left at least 144 people dead and over 730 injured in Myanmar on March 28, with the toll expected to rise as authorities struggle to access remote areas.

The tremors, which struck near Mandalay, also caused destruction in Thailand, where eight people died after an under-construction skyscraper collapsed in Bangkok, trapping over 117 workers.

Myanmar's military government has declared a state of emergency in six regions, including Sagaing, Mandalay, and Naypyidaw, as rescue efforts continue. Buildings in five cities and towns have collapsed, along with two major bridges on the Yangon-Mandalay Expressway.

The iconic Ava Bridge, a 90-year-old landmark in Mandalay, fell into the Irrawaddy River, while historic structures such as the Mandalay Palace clock tower have been severely damaged.

A Red Cross official warned that large-scale dams in Myanmar could be at risk, raising fears of further devastation. With key roads and bridges destroyed, thousands of internally displaced people are stranded, making rescue operations increasingly difficult.