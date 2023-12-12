An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan on December 12 morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said in a post on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter).

According to the NCS, the 5.2 magnitude earthquake that occurred on Tuesday morning originated 120 km below the surface and at latitude 36.33 and longitude 70.70.

So far, no casualty or loss of property has been reported.

In the past year alone, Afghanistan has endured 276 earthquakes of varying magnitudes, with the most recent series causing severe damage and loss of life. Just over a week before this latest quake, a powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake had hit the same area, leading to thousands of deaths and the destruction of entire villages. The October 15th quake near Herat was a result of thrust faulting at shallow depths, and it was preceded by three other quakes of the same magnitude in the days before.



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The repeated seismic events have not only caused immediate harm but also raised concerns about the increasing frequency of such occurrences in the region. In 2023, Mount St. Helens also recorded over 400 earthquakes since July, indicating a rise in seismic activity globally.

As Afghanistan grapples with the aftermath of these quakes, international aid organizations like the International Rescue Committee (IRC) have been active in providing emergency response services. They urge the global community to support relief efforts in the country, which has been providing services since 1988.

Preparation and education on earthquake safety remain crucial for the people of Afghanistan. Knowing how to secure one's home, identifying safe places, having disaster supplies on hand, and developing emergency communication plans are all steps that can mitigate the impact of such disasters.

The 5.2 magnitude quake serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by Afghanistan in terms of natural disasters and the need for continued vigilance and preparedness.