A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Kyushu, Japan, at 7:34 PM (local time) on April 2, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. No immediate reports of casualties or significant damage have been received, but authorities are closely monitoring the situation for aftershocks or secondary impacts.

The tremor comes just days after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake devastated Myanmar and Thailand on March 26, with Myanmar bearing the brunt of the destruction as the epicenter. The death toll in Myanmar has now exceeded 3,000, and rescue operations continue as teams work to recover bodies and assess damage.

Coinciding with the latest earthquake, the Japanese government released a report on Monday warning that the nation's economy could suffer losses of up to $1.81 trillion if a long-anticipated mega-earthquake were to strike off its Pacific coast. The report, as cited by Reuters, highlights the catastrophic potential of such a seismic event, including:

Japan, located along the seismically active "Ring of Fire," remains one of the most earthquake-prone nations globally. The country has implemented stringent building codes, early warning systems, and disaster preparedness measures, but experts warn that a mega-quake remains an inevitable risk.

Authorities continue to monitor seismic activity closely, and disaster preparedness efforts are being reinforced to mitigate the potential impact of future tremors.