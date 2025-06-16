A powerful earthquake struck Peru on June 15 with varying magnitudes reported by different monitoring agencies. According to Peru's National Seismological Center, the quake measured 6.1 on the Richter scale, with its epicenter located approximately 30 kilometers (20 miles) from Callao, a major port city near the capital Lima. The US Geological Survey (USGS), however, recorded the tremor at a slightly lower magnitude of 5.6.



The quake resulted in the death of one man in Lima, who was tragically crushed when a wall collapsed onto his vehicle, local police confirmed. Several landslides were also reported across different parts of the capital region, as shown in televised footage by Latina TV, highlighting the immediate aftermath of the quake.



The tremor disrupted normal activity in Lima, including the suspension of a major football match underway at the time. However, authorities confirmed that the quake did not generate any tsunami threat for the coastal region.



Peru, located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, is no stranger to seismic activity, recording over 100 detectable earthquakes each year. The country has experienced several devastating quakes in the past, including a 7.5-magnitude earthquake in the Amazon in 2021, which injured 12 people and destroyed over 70 homes.



The most catastrophic seismic event in Peru’s history remains the 1970 Ancash earthquake, which claimed the lives of approximately 67,000 people.