New Zealand was struck by an earthquake of magnitude of 6.1 on February 15. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) says that the earthquake happened near Wellington, 78 km northwest of Lower Hutt.



According to Geonet, a government seismic monitor, the tremors were felt at a depth of 48 kilometers (30 miles).

It stated that the earthquake's epicenter was 50 kilometers from the town of Paraparaumu.

The earthquake in New Zealand occurs nearly ten days after earthquakes of magnitude 7.8 struck Turkey and Syria. The earthquake has already claimed the lives of more than 41,000 people.

As the country began to assess the significant flooding, landslides, and high winds that resulted in the deaths of three people, destructive Cyclone Gabrielle began to weaken and dissipate, leaving New Zealand reeling.

Before making its way down the east coast of the North Island, Gabrielle cut off several towns, closed roads, and submerged houses when it arrived in New Zealand on Sunday.



Fearing food and water shortages, people in hard-hit areas are now being asked to save food and water.

Volunteer firefighters have been missing since Sunday night following a landslide in a beach community near Auckland. The search continues for them.



Also read : Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand issues national emergency, people forced to swim to safety