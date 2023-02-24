An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale jolted North of Halmahera, Indonesia on February 24, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake originated at a depth of 99 km and the tremors were felt at around 01:30 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 24-02-2023, 01:32:47 IST, Lat: 3.28 & Long: 128.36, Depth: 99 Km, Location: North of Halmahera, Indonesia," the NCS tweeted.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties so far.

Meanwhile, Dr. N Purnachandra Rao, the Chief Scientist of the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), had issued a warning on February 18, regarding the possibility of a major earthquake occurring in India soon.

According to Rao, the Indian plate is moving roughly five centimetres each year, which is causing tension to build up along the Himalayas and may cause an earthquake in Uttarakhand.

Also read: Nagaland disaster management busts viral message of an impending earthquake in the state on 26th Feb as fake