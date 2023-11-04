A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hit the Himalayan nation Nepal on the night of November 3 with death toll rising to 128.

The tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby cities after the powerful earthquake hit Nepal late Friday.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) of Nepal, in a recent post, informed that Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as 'Prachanda', has expressed profound grief over the devastating earthquake that struck Ramidanda in Jajarkot at 11:47 PM on Friday.

The quake has resulted in significant human and material loss. In response, all three security agencies have been immediately mobilised for rescue and relief operations.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake had a magnitude of approximately 6.4 on the Richter Scale. The epicentre was located in Nepal, at a depth of roughly 10 kilometers.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.

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