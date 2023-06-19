An earthquake measuring 6.4 on Richter scale struck the coast of Central Mexico on June 19, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers on Monday around 2 a.m., according to the NCS. In the meantime, the quake's aftermath posed no immediate threat of a tsunami for Alaska, British Columbia, or the West Coast of the United States, according to the United States Tsunami Warning System.

It should be noted that on June 16 in the South Pacific Ocean, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 on the Richter scale occurred close to Tonga.

According to the findings of the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake's epicenter was approximately 280 kilometers (174 miles) southwest of Tonga at a depth of nearly 167.4 kilometers (104 miles).

A magnitude 7 earthquake had initially been reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) close to the southern Fiji Islands.

According to the World Economic Forum, many regulations are in place in earthquake-prone nations like Chile and Japan to ensure that buildings and structures can withstand tremors as effectively as possible.

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